Live Team Coverage: 22News reports on snow storm across western Mass.

(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with live team coverage in four western Massachusetts counties starting at 5:00 p.m. Monday evening.

The heaviest of the snow will fall Monday afternoon and evening when snowfall rates could reach as high as 1-2″ per hour. Highs will reach the upper 20s and low 30s. Eventually, the snow will become wet and heavier/harder to shovel.

During Monday evening’s commute, heavy snow will be falling, there will be snow accumulation on the roads, and 30-mph wind gusts could lead to blowing snow. The commute will be significantly impacted.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday for a snowstorm that will bring significant snow to western Massachusetts.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 5 a.m. Tuesday and for Berkshire County until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch 22News live online and on-air from 5:00 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. with Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko in Lee, reporters Hector Molina in Longmeadow, Sydney Snow in Greenfield and Kristina D’Amours in Northampton.