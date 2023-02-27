WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – DPW’s across western Massachusetts have been gearing up for the storm, including in West Springfield. They’ve got plenty of salt ready to go, along with lots of plows.

22News spoke with Trevor Wood, the Deputy Director of Operations at the West Springfield DPW, who detailed the pre-storm preparation, “We got all the paperwork filled out, we have enough salt. We don’t really plan on putting too much down tonight since it’s going to be a middle of the night. We’ll probably go right to plowing.”

Although this winter hasn’t brought much snow with it overall, Trevor said the DPW has already gone through roughly 3,000 tons of salt, specifically for the ice and sleet storms that have hit our area. He remains confident, though, that they’ll have more than enough salt to last them until the end of the winter season.

Typically ice and sleet require more salt, it’s likely that for this storm, the focus will remain mostly on plowing.