CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drought conditions continue to worsen in the Connecticut River Valley. 22News spoke to local farms about how they are handling the lack of rain.

It has been a struggle for local farms this year. A lot of their time and efforts have been spent on constant irrigation.

“Let me tell you, we are probably going to be out here dancing in the rain. We need it real bad,” said Nicole McKinstry, owner of McKinstry’s Market Garden.

According to the Massachusetts Drought Status, the Connecticut River Valley region is now joining the northeast and central regions entering into a level 3, or critical drought. While this drought has been hard on everyone, it’s been especially hard for local farmers whose livelihood depends on the weather.

“For us here on the farm, everything is suffering. There’s not one thing that we can say that isn’t. Going forward, we are looking into some new systems and then again that’s funding and that’s huge, and on that end some of the customers don’t see that expense, you know. What goes on in the field in order to save certain crops,” said McKinstry.

McKinstry’s operates three farms and they are constantly irrigating and moving the irrigation equipment. Without regular watering, they will loose crops, so they have made watering a priority. Thus far, they have been able to prevent quality from suffering too much beyond the occasional dry tip of corn.

McKinstry’s says their customer base has been very supportive and understanding during these dry and trying times.