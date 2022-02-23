AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Another winter storm is expected this Friday and local hardware stores are prepping for people to get their winter supplies.

22News was at Rocky’s ACE Hardware in Agawam earlier Wednesday night. The store manager told us they have shovels, salt, snow blowers, and other supplies in stock for purchase. They are expecting a good turnout of customers before the storm hits.

Rose Wheeler of Rocky’s Ace Hardware said, “We have plenty of things to get you through the storm and then hopefully by next week you’ll be putting fertilizer down.”

A reminder, if you have a pet, be careful which ice melt you purchase. The wrong one can burn your furry friend’s paws. Pet friendly ice melt will be clearly marked.