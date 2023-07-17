SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With all the rain we’ve been getting, landscapers have not been able to mow lawns.

One business taking a hit from the constant precipitation is landscapers. If you’ve been waiting to get your lawn mowed the last few days, G&H Landscaping says they are way behind.

Gary Courchesne from G&H Landscaping says mowing in the rain is not ideal and that it stops his company from being able to go out and mow lawns. The intense rain and flooding we’ve been seeing the last few days has impacted multiple communities and local farms.

“Our schedule is certainly not the schedule… the schedules thrown out the window, so we are behind on our mowing, we are behind on our projects and we are behind on our shrub trimming projects… so everything’s askew,” said Courchesne.

He tells 22News it’s important for people to understand that mowing the lawn in the rain can ruin not only the lawn itself but also the landscaper’s equipment.

“We are finding our mowers are getting stuck in water log lawns so that is making life difficult,” added Courchesne.

While you wait to mow your lawn, one Springfield resident has their own tricks to care for their property during intense rainfall.

“Put some lyme on your line, you got to stabilize because lots of times your lawn builds up acid. So try to move it down and stuff and then with this heat, you probably have to cut every three or four days, so that’s basically what I do,” said Cheldon Lanier Jr. of Springfield.

G&H landscaping says they are doing the best they can to mow lawns and get back on schedule.