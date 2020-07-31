Local residents hope to see cooler temperatures in August

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a warm last day of July but it wasn’t quite as hot as it was earlier this week.

There is no question about it July was a very warm month here in western Massachusetts. We had two heatwaves and temperatures made it up into the ’90s on ten days this month.

People have been enjoying the hot summer weather but some wouldn’t mind a cool down in August.

“We are thankful that August is just one month and hopefully time will be on our side and we’ll get cooler weather,” said Alan Kulig of Longmeadow. He told 22News he hopes for, “More temperate days and cooler nights so we look forward to that, but I kinda enjoy the weather for what it is, I mean I put the sunscreen on and cover up as best as possible.”

So far this summer we’ve made it up into the 90’s a total of 14 times compared to last year when we reached the 90’s, 17 times, and 26 times in 2018.

Right now, it looks like temperatures will mainly be staying in the 80’s the next couple of days.