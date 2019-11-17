Local residents still exercising outdoors despite cold weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday morning Chicopee broke temperature records at 12 degrees, yet that didn’t prevent residents from going outside for exercise.

Despite the cold weather, people like Patti James of Enfield and Carmella Sullivan of Agawam still enjoyed a walk through Forest Park.

James told 22News, “I’d rather be out walking than in a gym. Cause I love the outdoors, I love it, I love New England.”

A Gallup Poll found that Americans report typically exercising less as temperatures get colder.

But walking partners Patti and Carmella say they get out every weekend no matter what the weather.

“Rainy, snow, sleet, we’re like the mailmen,” said James.

Carmella Sullivan added that she loves walking outdoors because it helps get your blood flowing.

“I have to walk. I wanna walk. It’s the best thing for you and it gets the blood moving and going and churning,” said Sullivan.

They just have to make sure to bundle up when temperatures become colder, even when working out.

Winter weather gear experts recommend wearing a layer of fleece or wool for insulation. Carmella told 22News that she always dresses in layers when it gets cold out.

“I have three tops on underneath,” said Sullivan. “Three, four maybe. And then my coat, my gloves, my (hat) for my ears and then I just put the hood up because I was very cold.”

The Mayo Clinic recommends avoiding cotton layers when exercising in the cold because it’ll hold in moisture which could make you feel even colder.