GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you plan on shoveling or not leaving the house due to what we have coming our way, you’ll probably need some essentials at the grocery store. It’s not just a cliché that leading up to a snowstorm people rush to the supermarket to get some bread, milk, and toilet paper.

“Yeah you can see a lot of customers, the lines adding up and everything. Just everyone preparing for the worst,” said one employee.

Snow is on the way and people aren’t just prepping with salt and shovels, they’re getting blackberries and skirt steaks. With accumulating snowfall expected throughout western Massachusetts area, supermarkets across the region have seen people coming to stock up.

This will be a legitimate snowfall, and many people are making the decision to come to the supermarket Monday afternoon before the roads get bad and the snow starts falling.

“Yeah, I’d say they’re getting a lot of produce right around here, because you want to get as much fresh things as possible in case it’s a big snow storm, and you’re not gonna be able to get out of your house for a couple days,” said Liam Bradley, a Curtis Foster employee.

Even though most people shouldn’t be stuck at home with this snowstorm, for those who live in more rural areas, it was a necessity to make a trip to get some food before the storm.

“Cause we live on a dirt road and it’s impassible when it freezes up, and we know we’re gonna get ten, twelve inches of snow, so we’ll probably be stuck up on the hill for a few days,” expressed Bob Phillips of Ashfield.

Foster’s Supermarket told 22News that for a non-holiday the day before a snowstorm is usually their busiest day of the year.