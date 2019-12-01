1  of  35
Local residents undaunted by December snowstorm

(WWLP) – Although early-December snow is typical for New England, that doesn’t mean it is always welcome.

With a long winter ahead, New Englanders may appreciate a later start to snowfall.

22News spoke with people in the area to ask what they think about the constant winter storms.

One family from the region echoed an age-old sentiment – snow comes with winter, and it could always be worse.

“Winter, I mean it’s not that bad. It’s really not that bad,” Monet Worshan of Meriden, CT told 22News. “I was there in the polar vortex last year when it was negative 60 with the wind chill so this is nothing.”

Intense New England winters are here to stay and it seems like residents have accepted the start of the winter season.

