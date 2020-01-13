Local river levels high after weekend warm-up

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – While there is no active flooding in Western Massachusetts, rivers are higher than normal.

The water was flowing up and over most of the Chicopee boat ramp on Monday and the record-warm weekend had something to do with it.

The snow from the storm in the beginning of December has been melting slowly. This past weekend, with temperatures in the 60s and even breaking records nearing 70 degrees, helped melt whatever was left of the snow.

The snowpack still remained in areas that were shaded, like in heavily wooded forests. With the warm-up, the melted water ran off into local rivers. In 24 hours, the Connecticut River near Springfield rose four feet.

“I am quite fine with that. I don’t mind a little white on the ground for Christmas, and New Year’s. It’s really kind of nice. It’s the nostalgia, being sentimental about the holidays. But driving is miserable.” -Caroline McAleer, West Springfield

We did have a short period of rain Sunday morning, but it wasn’t significant enough to cause that four-foot rise alone.