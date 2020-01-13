1  of  3
Breaking News
Cory Booker drops out of the presidential race One dead after shooting on Sargeant Street in Holyoke Body found on South Bridge Street in Holyoke identified, one arrested

Local river levels high after weekend warm-up

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – While there is no active flooding in Western Massachusetts, rivers are higher than normal.

The water was flowing up and over most of the Chicopee boat ramp on Monday and the record-warm weekend had something to do with it.

The snow from the storm in the beginning of December has been melting slowly. This past weekend, with temperatures in the 60s and even breaking records nearing 70 degrees, helped melt whatever was left of the snow.

The snowpack still remained in areas that were shaded, like in heavily wooded forests. With the warm-up, the melted water ran off into local rivers. In 24 hours, the Connecticut River near Springfield rose four feet.

“I am quite fine with that. I don’t mind a little white on the ground for Christmas, and New Year’s. It’s really kind of nice. It’s the nostalgia, being sentimental about the holidays. But driving is miserable.”

-Caroline McAleer, West Springfield

We did have a short period of rain Sunday morning, but it wasn’t significant enough to cause that four-foot rise alone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets