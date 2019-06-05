Local rivers and lakes still too cold to swim in

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are warming up this week, but you still may want to avoid cooling-off in local waterways and beaches.

We could see a stretch in the 80s this week but local rivers and even ocean temperatures at New England beaches are still too cold.

The water off of Boston and Connecticut beaches is only in the low 60s. Go up to Maine, the water is only in the mid to upper 40s. Portsmouth, New Hampshire ocean water is only around 50. Rhode Island; still dealing with water temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. But that’s still not stopping people from visiting.

“Yup. I have friends who have a place down in Narragansett, so we go down and visit. Couple of times a summer… yeah,” Glen Olbrych of Chicopee told 22News.

Even locally, the Connecticut River is only in the low to mid-60s, and that’s still too cold to swim in without a wetsuit.

The National Center for Cold Water Safety says water between 60 and 70 degrees can make holding your breath and controlling your breathing more difficult.

Water temperatures between 50 and 60 degrees can lead to uncontrollable gasping.

