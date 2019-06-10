Local rivers still too cold to swim in

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer is only 11 days away, if you can believe it.

This spring flew by. Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s, and that means many locals are looking for a place to cool down.

A lot of community pools and spray parks open in a few weeks.

In the meantime, you may want to avoid local rivers, and especially areas with a “no swimming” sign, like at the Chicopee River in Wilbraham off of Red Bridge Road.

“As I said before, sometimes it’s hard to tell what the current is doing, and especially where you have two rivers combine it could be a really strong current,” said Wilbraham Fire Department Firefighter and Paramedic, Jeff Kristek. “And even the best swimmers or people who think they’re the best swimmers can have a hard time.”

Connecticut River water temperatures are still only in the upper 60s depending on the time of day, which according to the National Center for Cold Water Safety, can make holding your breath and controlling your breathing more difficult.

Ideal water temperatures are over 70 degrees.