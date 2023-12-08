OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s December and the weather is getting colder. If you like to ski, we’ve got good news for you!

While we haven’t seen much snow yet, some ski areas have been making their own snow. At the Otis Ridge Ski Area, they’ve been making snow and getting the skis ready for this weekend.

Eric Vanoostveen, General Manager for Otis Ridge Ski Area, tols 22News, “Saturday we’ll be opening for our beginner day which is our season opener. We offer free rentals, lift ticket and lessons to anybody who signs up, and it’s just away to get everybody out here, let you know winter is here and give skiing a try and see if it’s something you want to try in the future.”

They’ve been working around the clock getting things ready for this season and despite some wet and milder weather on the way this weekend they expect to be able to make more snow later next week.

Having just the right weather conditions are very important to making the snow. “We love 12 degrees, 13, 14 degrees is great but anything below 25 we can work with,” Vanoostveen adds. Weather permitting, Otis Ridge plans to officially open for the season next weekend.

Right now, Berkshire East is open and Ski Butternut opened for the season Friday.