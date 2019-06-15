Locals enjoying nice weather Saturday before rain for Father’s Day

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) — Saturday’s weather was the pick of the weekend. Skies were blue and sunny with scattered white, puffy clouds. Temperatures reached into the upper 70s and low 80s, but the humidity was low so it was a dry heat.

The sun brought many Western Massachusetts residents outside to enjoy the day. Whether it was biking, hiking, or just taking a stroll in the park. The sunny skies made it feel warmer than it was.

We are pretty close to average. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 78 degrees, and the average low is 56. But We’re still pretty far from the record high of 97 degrees set in 1988.

And some locals are hoping the dry weather Saturday continues into Sunday.

“Oh definitely. No rain, no nothing. I mean a little bit of moisture now and then, but nothing too much,” Clemmie Tarpley in Chicopee told 22News.

But that may not be the case as the 22News Storm Team is tracking scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day on Father’s Day. Thankfully, it’s not looking like a washout, and none of the isolated storms should become severe.

But we are facing multiple rounds of showers and storms through Friday.