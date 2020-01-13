Locals shocked from weekend record-shattering weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Saturday, the mercury hit 67 degrees at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. Before that day, the previous record was merely 58 degrees, set in 1980 and 1975.

Sunday, we shattered yet another record.

If you can believe it, in mid-January, we warmed to 70 degrees. That broke the previous record by 10 degrees set recently in 2018. 70 degrees also ties the warmest high temperature ever recorded in the month of January, which was previously set on Jan. 6, 2007.

The nice weather didn’t go unnoticed.

“I love wearing my sandals when it’s warm out and this weekend was great for me to wear my sandals. And my sliding door was open. And I love this warm weather. It was just a tease for me, though,” Annie Schlichtig from West Springfield told 22News.

Some locals took advantage and enjoyed the outdoors while they still comfortably can.

“Got out, walked, and enjoyed the sunshine and everything. It was great,” Cathy Duane from West Springfield said.

It was a rude awakening Monday morning though, with temperatures back to the 20s and 30s. While temperatures this week will hit the 40s, which is still above the average high of 31 degrees this time of year, we are not expecting another warm-up like that the rest of this month.