1  of  2
Breaking News
Baystate Health: Nearly 5,000 test negative for COVID-19 Trinity Health reports 15,177 people tested for COVID-19
Watch Live
3PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Long-term forecast for the month of May

Weather News

May will be warmer than our notoriously chilly April, but not as much as normal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The first two weeks of May are going to be chilly in western Massachusetts. (NOAA CPC)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – April was a pretty interesting month in western Massachusetts. In the lower Pioneer Valley, we started off strong in the 50s and 60s, but then things flip flopped halfway through, when the days were dominated by the 40s and 50s, with a warmer day here and there. 

Some areas even picked up snow. 

But while the weather is going to start off quite a bit cooler this May, the mercury will be heating up as the month goes on —  but maybe not as much as many of us hoped.

The first week is without a doubt going to be colder than normal, like we have been the last few weeks. Temperatures will overall be in the 50s and 60s, when average highs are in the upper 60s. It’s the same pattern for most of the central and eastern United States, actually. 

Even the second week will be a little cool. 

But we’re expecting a turning point in the middle of the month. 

Long-term forecasts show a nice warm-up to the upper 60s and low 70s in the third week, with this pattern sticking around toward the end of the month. That’s still slightly cooler than normal highs for the end of the month, but is a big improvement from the start of the month.

In Chicopee, the average high temperature in the month of May is 73 degrees, and the average low is 49 degrees. 

Looking a little further into the future, this summer — from June, July to August — is expected to be a hot one.

Summer 2020 chances of above or below average temperatures. (NOAA CPC)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today