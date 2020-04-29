Long-term forecast for the month of May

The first two weeks of May are going to be chilly in western Massachusetts. (NOAA CPC)

May will be warmer than our notoriously chilly April, but not as much as normal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – April was a pretty interesting month in western Massachusetts. In the lower Pioneer Valley, we started off strong in the 50s and 60s, but then things flip flopped halfway through, when the days were dominated by the 40s and 50s, with a warmer day here and there.

Some areas even picked up snow.

But while the weather is going to start off quite a bit cooler this May, the mercury will be heating up as the month goes on — but maybe not as much as many of us hoped.

The first week is without a doubt going to be colder than normal, like we have been the last few weeks. Temperatures will overall be in the 50s and 60s, when average highs are in the upper 60s. It’s the same pattern for most of the central and eastern United States, actually.

Even the second week will be a little cool.

But we’re expecting a turning point in the middle of the month.

Long-term forecasts show a nice warm-up to the upper 60s and low 70s in the third week, with this pattern sticking around toward the end of the month. That’s still slightly cooler than normal highs for the end of the month, but is a big improvement from the start of the month.

In Chicopee, the average high temperature in the month of May is 73 degrees, and the average low is 49 degrees.

Looking a little further into the future, this summer — from June, July to August — is expected to be a hot one.