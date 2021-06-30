Longmeadow dealing with significant storm cleanup

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Longmeadow are waking up to some significant tree damage Wednesday morning, after severe thunderstorms came through southern Hampden County Tuesday night.



Longmeadow Street (Route 5) from Maple Road to the Connecticut state line had to be shut down during the overnight hours, but is back open for the Wednesday morning commute, as massive trees were cleared from the roadway.



Longmeadow police say that while all roads in town are open Wednesday, detail crews will be out throughout the day as downed trees are cleaned up.



More than 900 people lost power in Longmeadow Wednesday night, but electricity was restored during the overnight hours.



The southern part of town was most strongly hit by Tuesday night’s storm, with damage being reported on Longmeadow Street, Nevins Avenue, Maple Road, Ferncroft Road, and Wolf Swamp Road, among others.

Across the Connecticut River, there was also significant damage reported in Agawam, with downed trees and wires among the problems there as well.