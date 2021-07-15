Longmeadow debris on tree belts are required to be disposed of by residents

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Longmeadow is advising residents to remove debris from tree belts.

The recent weather events have caused numerous trees and debris to fall. Residents are required to remove any debris in tree belts, or overhanging a neighbor’s property. Failure to remove the debris could result in fines.

According to the Town of Longmeadow’s post of Facebook, the town has not declared an emergency declaration due to the recent storms. Therefore, a town cleanup will not be offered with tree crews and the DPW staff.

“These are costly, multi-day cleanup events usually partnered with an emergency declaration. When a town cleanup is going to be done the town will provide notice and instructions to the residents with a timeline to have debris at the tree belt. It is not an automatic response to a weather event. The recent strong storms we’ve experienced this summer did not trigger an emergency declaration or a town sponsored cleanup.” Town of Longmeadow

There is a debris collection location at the Recycling Center on Pondside Road. Yard waste, including brush and crass clippings, can be disposed of there during normal operating hours.