Longmeadow, Easthampton, Greenfield see heavy damage after storms

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Powerful storms moved through western Massachusetts Wednesday causing damages and leaving thousands without power in several communities.

Police were called after a tree fell on a car on Route 5 around 5:30 p.m. The tree had been knocked down due to the storm and fell on the car as it was driving. The two passengers in the car were taken to Baystate but are expected to be okay.

Branches and power lines have fallen on the road, make sure to be safe when you are outside. Longmeadow has 1,886 without power. In East Longmeadow, 2,300 people are left without power.

East Longmeadow Fire Chief told 22News that the National grid will not be restoring power until Thursday morning.

Easthampton

Debris covered the lawns of the residents as well as taking down major powerlines. Street lights lost power due to the winds as well.

Crews are actively working to cut the tree limbs that are resting on the power lines in order to restore electricity. 558 Easthampton residents are left without power.

Greenfield

Streets were lined with downed trees and branches.

After the 60 mph wins blew through Greenfield, tops of trees came down on power lines leaving many residents without power. The city currently has about 2,701 residents without power.

Some trees were split and landed on resident’s lawns causing damage to their homes and leaving debris all over the property. One Greenfield resident said that a huge tree damaged the outside of her house but she is just glad everyone is okay.

Ellen Foxwell of Greenfield told 22News, “No I’m just glad everyone’s okay. As far as the damage, this is just unbelievable.”

There has been no report of any injuries from the storm damage.