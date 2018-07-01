Longmeadow police tell residents how to keep dogs hydrated, cool during heat

The Longmeadow Police Department is reminding residents that humans aren’t the only ones at a high risk for heat exhaustion.

According to Longmeadow police, pets are also at a high risk for heat exhaustion and there are ways to check dogs for dehydration.

Police said one of the ways to check dogs for dehydration is to check the skin elasticity on the back of a dog’s neck by pulling it up. A dog is dehydrated if their skin doesn’t immediately snap back into place.

Another way to check for dehydration in a dog is to press a finger against their gums until the gums turn white. You will know a dog is dehydrated if their gums don’t regain color immediately.

You can also tell a dog is dehydrated by heavy panting and if they’re wobbly on their feet. 

Police said to avoid Bloat, a gastric issue in dogs that can cause breathing problems, it is best to avoid allowing dogs to have large amounts of water at one time.

Small quantities of water every 15 to 20 minutes is best.

