Look up tonight to catch a glimpse of the Strawberry Moon

Weather News

(WJW) – The Strawberry Moon will appear Friday.

It is the last full moon in spring and also known as the full moon in June.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Algonquin tribes called it the Strawberry Moon because of the fruit’s harvest season, which takes place around this time.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has an online tool to help you find out when moonrise and moonset will occur in your area. 

The Strawberry Moon is one of the most colorful moons of the year because of its low, shallow path across the sky.

