Louisiana braces for possible hurricane

by: Dan Scheneman, NBC

(NBC News)   Water-logged Louisiana is bracing for even more rain, as a “potential tropical cyclone” moves closer to land. 

The storm is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm on Thursday and could become a hurricane by late Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm couldn’t come at a worse time. Flash floods from heavy rains had already battered New Orleans, where nearly 10 inches of rain had fallen on some neighborhoods by noon Wednesday. 

Forecasters say winds and heavy rains could soak the coast from Louisiana to east Texas.

Emergency officials are urging people in the path of the storm to be prepared. 

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2JvfPwO

