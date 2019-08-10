Low humidity brings noticeable cooldown across western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The past couple days have been nice here in the pioneer valley, despite some scattered showers Saturday.

There was a noticeable cool down in the air Saturday across Western Massachusetts, and it will continue into Sunday. The biggest reason for the difference? The low humidity.

Right now the jet stream is located in such a way that it’s bringing in cooler air from the northwest over Canada.

A high-pressure system to our southwest is further drying out the air. So not only are temperatures below normal, but the air is significantly less humid.

We also had a cold front pass Friday. That means we’re talking dew points in the 50s, which is extremely refreshing. However, it is still summer, so that means it won’t last.

Humidity will creep back up starting this work week, with oppressive levels of humidity on Tuesday. Normally high temperatures this time of year are around 82 degrees, when Saturday, we only hit the upper 70s.

Sunday’s average is still 82, and we were only just below that.