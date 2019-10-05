Low temps dipped close to November averages Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts locals said goodbye to summer Saturday, with a stark awakening to the beginning of Autumn.

Saturday morning’s low temperatures were closer to what they normally are in November and in March.

Low temperatures dipped to 29 degrees for Chicopee, Westfield, and Orange. For many, that meant waking up to frost on your windshield. Saturday will be the coldest day within the next week, but we’ve still got some chilly mornings ahead.

We were much cooler than average, with the normal high temperature this time of year at 66 degrees, and the normal low temperature much warmer than we were at 44 degrees.

Some locals say at least we have the nice fall foliage to help deal with the sudden chill in the air. The brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows make it all worth it.

“Absolutely, I mean, come on. Anything positive is good. You know what I mean? Anything,” James in Springfield told 22News.

Western Massachusetts is still far from peak foliage, which isn’t expected until mid-October for central Hampden county.

But if you want to jump in your car for a leaf-peeping road trip, try New Hampshire or Vermont. Portions of Vermont are close to peak. You have to go to the northern portion of New Hampshire to see its best foliage.