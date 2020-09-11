Lower humidity in western Massachusetts ahead of the weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather today was much brighter, drier and cooler than the tropical downpours on Thursday.

It was quite the weather changes from Thursday to today especially in the warmth and humidity department. Western Massachusetts had an area of low pressure that brought a warm front ahead of it. That warm front to our north brought winds out of the south and southwest and that really made things humid and warm.

As this all moved to the east during the course of Thursday night, a cold front came through. A cold front is the leading edge of cooler air they brought with it a wind change to become out of the northwest.

A northwest wind is a much drier wind that took away the humidity and also the warmth as well and it settles us in for a lot of dry weather for the next week.