Lower humidity won’t last long in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year in Massachusetts when we go through the change from summer to fall. We have some cooler days, and still some much warmer days in between.

Monday across the area, it was one of the days that felt like the upcoming season.

Not only were temperatures cooler in the 70s, but it was the noticeable lack of humidity that made it feel so much more comfortable. There are a few weather conditions working to dry us out. One of the biggest contributors to changing weather is a shift in the jet stream. The upper-level winds shifted to bring us cooler air from the northwest, over Canada.

The cooler air is, the less moisture it can hold, so the air is also drier as well. That’s also suppressing any rain activity. And while temperatures will be a little bit cooler than normal over the next few days, humidity is expected to rise up again especially Wednesday and Thursday.

The past few years humidity didn’t start regularly staying low until the end of September.