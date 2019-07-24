Lt. Gov. Polito talks cleanup efforts on Cape Cod after tornado

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in South Yarmouth were frightened when they heard the heavy winds and trees coming down Tuesday.

Wind gusts of more than 90 miles per hour in some areas uprooted trees, ripped off roofs and toppled utility poles. Thousands of homes and businesses in the area are still without power Tuesday night.

One man described what he experienced when the tornado rolled through.

“When we came here we heard the trees snapping. We just came up on our side of the building. And within seconds, we heard the crumbling of a roof and our roof came off like the Wizard of Oz. Something that I’ve seen, but I don’t want to see again, only in the movies,” said Charlie Lindermann of Cape Cod.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito was on the Cape Cod Tuesday night. She spoke about the cleanup efforts that are currently underway.

“The message that we’d like to get out to the visitors, as well as the residents here, is to please allow the utilities and the grounds crew to be able to get out there, clear the road, make them safe and be able to restore power to the grid as soon as possible,” said Polito.

Hundreds of Eversource and National Grid crews are working across the cape Tuesday night to restore power.