LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Department of Public Works has issued a parking ban that will be in effect until Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Town of Ludlow, the parking ban is effective from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. On-street parking will not be allowed due to snow removal operations.

The 22News Storm Team Weather Alert for light to moderate snow on Tuesday.

Plan on light snow for the morning commute. You’ll need some extra time to get on the road and when on the road.

The steadiest snow will happen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some sleet and or freezing rain may sneak in during the early afternoon in eastern Hampden County. The snow will taper and end at 4-7 p.m.

