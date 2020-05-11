Luka Bannin raids refrigerator during 22News morning newscast

(WWLP) – 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin’s son raids the fridge live on-air Monday morning just after 6 a.m.

Good morning Luka!

Bannin was giving the forecast live on 22News as his son, Luka, looks for something in the refrigerator. “Yes, help yourself” Bannin giggles as he sees Luka open the fridge door. He is also seen looking for a utensil and then walks off the camera view.

According to Nick Bannin, Luka got a yogurt for breakfast.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert as scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the early evening.