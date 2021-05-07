MA drought monitor doesn’t show much change

(WWLP) – The latest drought update from the United States drought monitor shows a change for western Massachusetts but not a very big one.

The United States drought monitor is updated every Thursday and the greatest change was in Franklin County. Last week they had a moderate, level 2 out of 5 drought and now they’re just abnormally dry like the rest of western Massachusetts.

Looking more across New England, there are still areas of moderate drought in areas of New Hampshire and Vermont. Part of the reason we saw slightly improving conditions is due to the surplus of rain we had in April, and even now into May we’re ahead of the game.

We’ve had over 1.3 inches of rain so far this month while the May average is 3.8 inches.