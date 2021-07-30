Maintaining a healthy lawn after rainfall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been record rainfall this July and most lawns are in pretty good shape right now.

Last summer western Massachusetts was experiencing drought conditions at this time and the grass was turning yellow and brown. This summer, everything is nice and green right now and most lawns are looking good. Typically the grass is turning yellow and brown due to all the heat and intense sunshine we usually experience this time of year.

“Well, right now for the end of July the lawns are lush and green and there is minimal weed growth that is showing because everything is green. So it’s a big benefit as long as we don’t get a ton of humidity, the lawn diseases will be low end,” said Gary Courshesne of G&H Landscaping.

Despite all the rain, Courshesne says they haven’t seen a lot of disease this year. The hardest thing this summer is trying to find time to cut the grass in between rainstorms and it’s important to cut it at the right length.

“You should be cutting 3 ½ inches minimum and try to cut often. Try to cut at least every week at a minimum,” Courchesne told 22News,

Now is also a good time to start fertilizing your lawn.

“Right now as we approach into the latter part of the summer, August, September the roots of the turf are going to start growing downward so now’s that time the best time to actually give it fertilizer, now into fall,” said Courshesne.

Friday evening looks like a nice night to mow your lawn, and it will be a good weekend to get out there and do some yard work.