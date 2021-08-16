Maintaining your lawn in humid weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer is still going strong in the Pioneer Valley, but fall is just over a month away.

Most of us didn’t have to worry about making sure our yards had enough water during the month of July since we saw rain almost every single day. Just last week, temperatures soared into the 90s and the humidity made it feel even hotter. It is important to not over-water your lawn, the humidity helps keep your lawn wet and over-watering could lead to diseases growing.

As we near the end of August, G&H Landscaping reminds people it is never too early to start preparing for the next season, “But moving forward as we progress through August and into September, folks should be thinking about aerating the lawn, which provides better percolation of water and air into the soil and root zone so that the plant can thrive.”

On top of that, making sure that you are fertilizing our lawn will ensure that it is being fed on a regular basses. Of course, keeping an eye on your lawn and make sure to water when it looks dry will help out as well.