Major impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Isaias is expected to be a tropical storm as it nears western Massachusetts.

With any tropical storm there are two major impacts: wind and rain. Heavy rain can lead to flooding, and wind can lead to damage.

Tropical Storm-Force Winds

Tuesday early afternoon the wind won’t be too bad, but it will especially increase as we get to Tuesday evening and night. We could see gusts 40 to 50 miles per hour, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour possible.

Wind can lead to widespread tree damage, and trees down power lines, which leads to power outages.

Flooding Rain Threat

The heaviest is expected to fall over Berkshire County, but early estimates show anywhere from 2 to 4 inches possible, with isolated amounts as high as 6 inches.

Heavy rain could cause an issue for people driving on the roads as it could lead to flooding. Storms could become strong to severe and right now we can’t rule out an isolated tornado, although we’ll know much more about that risk going into Tuesday morning.