Make sure you have an emergency kit ready during severe weather

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – More storms are coming this season and 22News looked into what items you should have at home in a severe weather emergency kit.

The American Red Cross recommends that your kit include water, one gallon a person, per day and non-perishable food that’s easy to prepare. You’ll want a flashlight with extra batteries as well as a battery-powered radio for updates on the storm.

Also, a first-aid kit fully stocked and a 7-day supply of your medications.

Other items to include, are a multi-purpose tool. Sanitation and personal hygiene items. Copies of personal documents with emergency contact information, a cell phone with a charger, and some extra cash just in case.

22News spoke with the Agawam Fire Department about using a generator when the power goes out.

“You need to make sure that it is UL listed, meaning that it has been tested to American standards, you have a licensed electrician install it or install a transfer switch into your house, and also that the generator’s size is appropriate to what you are going to be powering inside your house,” said Frank Matuszczak, deputy fire chief of the Agawam Police Department.

The Agawam Fire Department added that in the event trees or wires have fallen during a storm, to ensure your safety, do not take care of it yourself and leave it to professionals.