SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –A 22News Storm Team Weather Alert remains in effect for Friday evening as heavy rain and wind once again make their way through our region. Along with the rain, it also brings a chance of flooding and storm damage that residents should be on the lookout for.

Here in western Massachusetts we just can’t catch a break from the wet weather with another round headed to the region. The current weather situation is leaving some residents with winter fatigue.

“Cold, very windy, and stinging! I will say I have gotten more used to it, but it’s still hard to manage,” expressed Stephanie Lutz of West Springfield, “I don’t like the snow! I am a naturally born Floridian. I’m not used to the snow. It’s a pain to shovel and snow blow!”

While the snow can be a pain. So can the rain! This latest winter storm is projected to bring heavy rain and wind to the area which can potentially cause flooding and storm damage.

With the back-to-back wet weather home experts warn that all of that melted snow and rain could be trouble for your property. They advise that not only can it flood your basement, but your roof can sustain water damage too.

David Miner from Exterior Home Improvements in Holyoke told 22News, “People don’t realize that roofs shed water, they are not waterproof. So, when we had 12 inches of snow and 4 inches of rain, it was getting saturated and backing up and going into people’s houses.”

Miner recommends homeowners clean their gutters and make sure their roofs are clear of snow before any storm to help prevent water damage. Using a snow rake to remove snow from your roof is also another preventative measure.

You can track this next storm online with the 22News Storm Team right here.