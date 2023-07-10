FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was saved after being trapped in his vehicle due to the rising water on Mill River Monday afternoon.

The Northampton police posted a video of crews working to rescue a man in Maines Field, a park located at 570 Riverside Dr in Florence that runs adjacent to the Mill River. The 57-year-old resident was safely evacuated by members of the police, fire, and the DPW after being called for a report of a person trapped in their vehicle.

The Mill River in Williamsburg had rising waters as heavy rainfall continued Monday. Williamsburg police and fire are evacuating homes on the water side of Ashfield Williamsburg Valley Rd as the East Branch Mill River swells to dangerous levels following a broken dam in the area.