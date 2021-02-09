Many side roads still covered with snow after storms

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow created quite a headache for some drivers on their evening commute.

Most main roads and highways were cleared as the evening went on, but residents were left with quite a mess in neighborhoods. Roads and sidewalks were completely snow-covered.

However, it didn’t seem to bother too many New England commuters.

Chicopee resident Alex Koval told 22News, “It was not bad. basically how it is right now just a little bit of snow, highways were clear. the snow melts pretty fast.”

22News has received several questions regarding snow tires. It’s recommended to keep snow tires on your car from November to early April. Studded tires are allowed from November 1 through the end of April.

The difference with studded tires; you could get a fine if they are put on before or left on after those dates.