SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s Department of Public Works launched a map for tracking the snow plowing efforts in the city.

The public map shows where the DPW is plowing and which streets have been completed, and is also used by the Operations Center. There is the current parking ban information, and messages from the DPW regarding plowing operations.

This map is not intended to be a “real time” depiction of DPW’s snow plowing activities but rather a visual representation that City roadways have been plowed.

There will be no parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. and no parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.