MAP: Track snow plowing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s Department of Public Works launched a map for tracking the snow plowing efforts in the city.

The public map shows where the DPW is plowing and which streets have been completed, and is also used by the Operations Center. There is the current parking ban information, and messages from the DPW regarding plowing operations.

This map is not intended to be a “real time” depiction of DPW’s snow plowing activities but rather a visual representation that City roadways have been plowed.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Springfield City Councilor At-Large Jesse Lederman, the map is made available online to the public for the first time to improve communication and effectiveness during plowing operations.

“The public availability of the snow map allows residents more information on demand regarding the status of plowing in their neighborhoods, and it also allows the opportunity for residents to reach out to the city if a street is marked complete but is in need of more attention,” said Councilor Lederman, “We are thankful to all our DPW employees and contracted plow drivers for their efforts, especially this year during the pandemic.”

There is a citywide parking ban in Springfield that goes into effect at 9:00 a.m. Monday. There will be no parking on the even side of the street from 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. and no parking on the odd side of the street from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.