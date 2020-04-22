March 2020 was second hottest March on record

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It may have felt like winter Wednesday but according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, March was the second hottest march on record.

The average global land and ocean surface temperature for March was 2.09 degrees above the 20th century average of 54.9 degrees. It was also the second-highest March temperature on record after 2016.

The 10 warmest Marches have all occurred since 1990. March 2020 was also the 44th consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th century average.

Year to date, the average global temperature was 2.07 degrees above the 20th century average making it the second warmest January through March period in the 141 year record behind 2016.

This month here in western Massachusetts and especially Wednesday, temperatures have been running below average.