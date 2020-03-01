March is going to be pretty warm, continuing mild trend

HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) — March definitely started off pretty cold, in fact temperatures never made it above the 30s. But that came after a very warm February, and that has many people with a green thumb itching to get back outside.

While we did have a chilly weekend, the cooldown is not going to last that much longer. This week, we’ll see many days with temperatures in the 50s, signaling an early start to spring.

Most days this month are going to be warmer than average, which is why the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting March to finish off with above-normal temperatures, with near-average precipitation. And since we’ll be so warm, many people are already thinking of sprucing up their gardens.

But 22News went to the Hadley Garden Center to find out you might not want to start planting just yet.

“You can — if you wanted to apply lime in your garden, or in your lawn. Um, you can do that now. If you want to go out and make sure your garden — the soil in your garden isn’t too wet, and that it’s thawed out,” Dianne Klenotic, the garden center supervisor, told 22News.

There are some plants and vegetables that do better in cooler weather that may be planted toward the end of March, but right now it’s too early because the soil is still too cold, even with little to no snow. That means it’s too early to plant shrubs and trees, too.

But the gardening season is just around the corner.