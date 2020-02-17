March may start with a chill in western Massachusetts, but warmth will come later

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The hilltowns may still have snow, but overall this winter in the valley, the weather has been incredibly mild. We’ve had a few cold days here and there, especially this past Saturday. But most days have been above average.

“I love this weather. This weather could be better, but it is what it is. I love it, 40 degrees instead of -2 [degrees],” Annie Schlichtig, in West Springfield, told 22News.

Sunday’s more mild weather continued into Presidents Day.

“It is absolutely wonderful. We just decided to take a stroll through the park. We’ve had such awful weather, so today has been wonderful,” Mernie Low, at Forest Park in Springfield, told 22News.

What are we expecting for the last month of winter?

March is expected to start off with cooler-than-normal temperatures, that’s according to multiple long-term forecast models. That should last for the first week or week and a half.

But after that, we’ll see a warm-up, with many days in the 40s and 50s. That’s a little different than an average March. Historically speaking, March average high temperatures start in the upper 30 and near 40 degrees, but by the end of the month, they’re closer to the low 50s.

When looking at the seasonal weather through April, we have more chances of above-normal temperatures. So if you’re liking the lack of cold, more is ahead.

