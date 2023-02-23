BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising drivers to expect slippery conditions.

MassDOT has reduced the speed limit to 40MPH on I-90 between the New York state line and Boston due to the weather conditions. Crews began treating the roads and plowing Wednesday night. They continue to have more than 1,300 crews monitoring the roads Thursday morning.

At around 8:30 a.m. MassDOT reported that a portion of Route 8 in Otis is closed due to a utility pole in the roadway. One lane is currently open.

Route 20 in Hancock is closed on both sides due to a tree with wires down in the roadway, according to MassDOT on Twitter at 10 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 4 a.m. Friday. There will be areas of patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle along with light scattered mixed showers throughout the day on Thursday. Another round of sleet and freezing rain showers will move through Thursday evening.