BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is advising drivers to expect slippery conditions.

There will be sanders and plows out on the roads as the wet weather arrives. They are urging people to use caution while driving, allow for extra travel time, and check the forecast before heading out the door.

The Massachusetts State Police has reduced the speed limit to 40MPH on I-90 between West Stockbridge and Blandford due to the weather conditions.