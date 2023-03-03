WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the snow comes down in western Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has reduced the speed on I-90.

The Massachusetts State Police says the speed limit is currently 40MPH on I-90 between the New York border and MM 41 in Westfield due to the weather conditions.

The snow will transition to a wintry mix of snow and sleet late Friday night into the morning on Saturday mainly in areas along and south of the Mass Pike but almost everyone could see a period of sleet mix on Saturday morning.

The highest snowfall accumulation looks to be north and west of the Mass Pike, especially north of Route 2 in Franklin County. The greatest impacts will be between 12 am-8 am Saturday.

The snow and wintry mix will gradually taper off Saturday afternoon and any snow will have trouble accumulating on paved surfaces late Saturday morning and afternoon with temperatures around or above freezing and the stronger March sun angle.