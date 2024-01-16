CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike has been reduced to 40 mph due to the ongoing snowstorm.

According to MassDOT the speed limit is reduced for all vehicles on I-90. Tandem trailers are restricted from the New York border to mile marker 51 in Chicopee.

The steadiest snow will happen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some sleet and or freezing rain may sneak in during the early afternoon in eastern Hampden County. The snow will taper and end at 4-7 p.m.

View the video player above to learn about driving safety tips during a winter storm.