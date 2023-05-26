CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and while the weather is looking bright and warm here in western Massachusetts, what can expect if you’re headed to the beach over the holiday weekend?

If you’re planning to spend some time along the Massachusetts, Connecticut or Rhode Island shoreline the weather will be quite a bit cooler. A look at the sea surface temperatures right now, water temperatures are only in the 50s.

If you’re headed to the beach this weekend, there will be plenty of sunshine but temperatures will only be in the 60s, the UV index will be high, and again the water temperature will only be in the 50s. The good news is that there is a low risk for rip currents.