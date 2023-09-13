CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is in the middle of peak hurricane season right now, as all eyes continue to be on Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricanes and Tropical Storms are on the rise, with Florida and the Gulf receiving the worst parts of it over the past month. But Massachusetts is no stranger to large storms.

Peak hurricane season is between the middle of August to the end of September. The worst hurricanes in recent years have hit right around this time. The most recent being Hurricane Bob, which caused widespread floods. We’re also almost a week away from the anniversary of one of the most significant storms to ever hit Massachusetts: The great New England storm of 1938. It caused major flooding and did lots of damage to the Big E fairgrounds.

These storms could become even more common. Michael Rawlins from the Climate System Research Center said these extreme weather events could become more frequent. “Its very very clear that our warming climate is increasing the number of extreme weather events and we can expect to see this continue fore the foreseeable future.”

While hurricanes this year appeared mostly in the Southeast, we’re currently tracking Hurricane Lee to take a turn North.