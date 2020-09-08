Massachusetts drought likely won’t improve soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has been dealing with drought conditions for months now. Dry conditions started in late spring, and the lack of rain continues into September. Many towns have water-use restrictions, and more local lawns are turning brown. 

The long-term forecast for this month doesn’t look to bring us too much of a reprieve. Over the next few weeks, we don’t have many days with significantly high chances of rain. 

We’d need a long, soaking rain to help with the drought, and NOAA’s forecast for week three in September predicts below-normal rainfall for most of the United States. 

We do have some slight chances of rain in the coming days, but they don’t look big enough to clear the drought.

