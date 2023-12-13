SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Widespread flooding across Massachusetts in September has urged Governor Healey to request a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden for federal assistance to Hampden County.

Beginning September 11th, it rained for three days straight dumping more nearly three inches of rain in Springfield. Multiple cars were stuck in flooded roadways, including areas near Blunt Park in Springfield and at the intersection near Page Boulevard and Berkshire Avenue in Ludlow.

A State of Emergency was declared by Springfield Mayor Sarno after a major water main break caused a boil water order for several days. “The recent rain and flash flooding has really hit our communities hard with costly infrastructure rebuilding and repairs,” Mayor Sarno said.

Low-lying areas are notorious for flooding. Even those who stayed home felt the effects. Laura Coe, who’s lived in Chicopee for almost 40 years, couldn’t believe what she saw, “This is the worst that I’ve seen in a really long time. The water was coming straight down like a river. Then holding about 200 feet down that way. It just kept puddling and puddling.”

On Wednesday, the Healey-Driscoll Administration is requesting President Biden to issue a Major Disaster Declaration after communities across Massachusetts have been impacted by natural disasters of the storms from September 11-13. If granted, this declaration would secure access to federal assistance programs for Bristol, Hampden, and Worcester counties.

Leominster in Worcester County had the most reported rainfall amount at 9.5″. Attleborough in Bristol County had nearly 7″ of rain, and in Hampden County Ludlow recorded, 2.97″ followed by Springfield with 2.73″, and Westfield with 1.95″.

If the damage caused by a natural event exceeds the capabilities of state and local governments to respond, a disaster can be declared. The declaration would provide federal assistance for individuals and public infrastructure through FEMA’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs, as well as hazard mitigation assistance to reduce disaster losses.

“I saw first-hand the devastating impacts our communities experienced from the September storms. The extraordinarily heavy rainfall flooded thousands of homes and businesses, destroyed infrastructure, and required a significant public safety response,” said Governor Healey. “I’m requesting federal assistance to support our ongoing recovery efforts as communities and residents continue to rebuild.”

“Some cities and towns experienced more than seven inches of rain in a very short time,” said Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll. “A major disaster declaration is critical to helping our communities and residents gain access to federal assistance as they face an extensive recovery.”

“Beginning on September 11, MEMA staff responded to Attleboro, North Attleboro, Lancaster, Leominster, Princeton, Springfield, and Sterling to support community response and recovery activities. I want to thank all of the state and municipal agencies, volunteers, and non-governmental organizations who worked together to respond to the storm, as well as the Healey-Driscoll Administration for their leadership,” said MEMA Director Dawn Brantley. “FEMA has been an excellent partner through the process of conducting joint preliminary damage assessments, and MEMA recognizes the commitment of the communities that dedicated significant time and attention to this endeavor while also facing the challenges of recovery.”